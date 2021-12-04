Stefanie Lu Rhodes (Bishop) nee: Suchan, age 39, entered eternal glory on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, unexpectedly from her home in Elmira, NY, where she lived with her husband, Jeffery. She was a beautiful child of God, born to John R. and Arlene G. (Leising) Suchan on Nov. 14, 1982, in Billings, Montana. She enjoyed many happy days growing up with her siblings Marcia, Jason, and Karen. Baptized into God's Kingdom on Nov. 28, 1982, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Billings. She was confident in the promises of eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A 2002 graduate of Billings West High, she was loved by her many friends in her church family. In 2005, she married a great Christian man, Donald L. Bishop. They had been blessed with one beautiful girl, Cherese Daisy Bishop. Cherese now lives in Depere, Wisconsin with Don and her amazing stepmom Mellissa Marie Bishop (Morales).