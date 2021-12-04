Stefanie Lu Rhodes (Bishop) nee: Suchan, age 39, entered eternal glory on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, unexpectedly from her home in Elmira, NY, where she lived with her husband, Jeffery. She was a beautiful child of God, born to John R. and Arlene G. (Leising) Suchan on Nov. 14, 1982, in Billings, Montana. She enjoyed many happy days growing up with her siblings Marcia, Jason, and Karen. Baptized into God's Kingdom on Nov. 28, 1982, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Billings. She was confident in the promises of eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A 2002 graduate of Billings West High, she was loved by her many friends in her church family. In 2005, she married a great Christian man, Donald L. Bishop. They had been blessed with one beautiful girl, Cherese Daisy Bishop. Cherese now lives in Depere, Wisconsin with Don and her amazing stepmom Mellissa Marie Bishop (Morales).
On Dec. 21, 2017, Stefanie married Jeffery Rhodes from Billings and moved to Elmira, NY. Stefanie and Jeff enjoyed many wonderful days together filled with love beyond measure for each other. Stefanie will be missed by all who knew her sweet smile and kind heart.
Stefanie is survived by her husband, Jeffery; daughter, Cherese Bishop with her father, Donald (Mellissa) Bishop; grandmother, Dorothy Suchan; parents, John & Arlene Suchan; siblings, Marcia (Christopher) Huffman, Jason (Jesica) Suchan and Karen (Jason) Lee; nieces & nephews, Hannah, Olivia, and Christopher Huffman, Esmé and Blake Lee; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins; preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph E. Suchan, Armin & Gladys (Petermann) Leising; uncles, Larry Thomas & Walter Leising; aunt, Gayle (Yelden) Leising; father a& mother-in-law, Charles and Mary (Rogers) Rhodes.
The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, Dec 5, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Kalec Funeral Home, 705 E Church Elmira, NY. Followed by her Funeral service at 5 p.m. Pastor Rob Foote, officiating.
A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Billings, MT.
Donations in her memory can be made to: Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St John Ave., Billings, MT 59102 or the Faith Lutheran Church, 71 W 1st St, Corning, NY 14830 (envelopes available at the funeral home).
The funeral service will be livestreamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2992529735 Or can be viewed later.
