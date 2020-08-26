 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steffany DeAnne Cox
0 entries

Steffany DeAnne Cox

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Steffany DeAnne Cox

Steffany DeAnne Cox

Surrounded by her family in prayer and worship, our beloved Steffany DeAnne Cox went home to the loving embrace of Jesus, her Lord and Savior on August 20, 2020, winning her courageous battle with cancer. To see the full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Steffany Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News