Stella Mae Rust Feisthamel Bakken

Stella Mae Rust Feisthamel Bakken, age 94, of Glendive, Montana, passed away Sunday, February 6, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive, with Father Francis Schreiber officiating.

Rite of Committal will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

