MALTA — Stella May Lamb died Friday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Phillips County Hospital Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kirkwood Memorial Chapel. Graveside will be at 1:30 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery in Saco.

Stella is survived by her husband, George Lamb of 74 years; son Ric (Cori) of Malta; daughter Sue McQuillan of Joliet; daughter-in-law Cindy Lamb of Havre; brother George Rice (Helen) of Big Sandy; grandsons Travis Lamb (Lizette) of Hinsdale, Jason Lamb (Janelle) of Sidney, Justin Lamb (Gina) of Malta, Landon Lamb (Janina) of Townsend, Kelly Lamb of Missoula, Tyler Lamb of Bozeman, Seth Prestwich of Seattle, Josh McQuillan (Amber) of Joliet, Cole McQuillan (Jolene) of Joliet; granddaughters Katie Croft (Jon) of Joliet, and Morgan McQuillan of Joliet. Stella is also survived by 28 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.kirkwoodfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Stella Lamb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

