LEWISTOWN — Stella Weinheimer, 97, passed away August 10, 2019 in Lewistown. Viewing at Creel Funeral Home, Fri., Aug. 16, 12-5:30 pm. Vigil service at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 7 pm on Friday. Mass celebrated at St. Leo’s on Sat., Aug. 17, 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CMMC Hospice.

Arrangements with Creel Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

