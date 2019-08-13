LEWISTOWN — Stella Weinheimer, 97, passed away August 10, 2019 in Lewistown. Viewing at Creel Funeral Home, Fri., Aug. 16, 12-5:30 pm. Vigil service at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 7 pm on Friday. Mass celebrated at St. Leo’s on Sat., Aug. 17, 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CMMC Hospice.
Arrangements with Creel Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.