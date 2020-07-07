Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Stephanie Harsch, 76, of Billings, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020, at her home. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To read a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com