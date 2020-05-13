Stephany Ann Moser

Stephany was born on Dec. 29, 1954, to Wallace and Marjorie Severns in Seattle, Washington. She was the first born, with three siblings. She was always independent and going her own way. She had three children. She put in a lot of time being a stay at home mom and some time maintaining both family and college. She was a strong woman. She had a green thumb and enjoyed growing and tending her house plants. One of her favorite hobbies was thrift shopping. She saw the beauty in things people had used and cherished.