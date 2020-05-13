Stephany Ann Moser
0 entries

Stephany Ann Moser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stephany Ann Moser

Stephany Ann Moser

Stephany Ann Moser, 65, of Laurel, Montana, passed away on May 11, 2020, after a valiant battle with lung cancer. May she rest in peace.

Stephany was born on Dec. 29, 1954, to Wallace and Marjorie Severns in Seattle, Washington. She was the first born, with three siblings. She was always independent and going her own way. She had three children. She put in a lot of time being a stay at home mom and some time maintaining both family and college. She was a strong woman. She had a green thumb and enjoyed growing and tending her house plants. One of her favorite hobbies was thrift shopping. She saw the beauty in things people had used and cherished.

Stephany is predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Joseph and Mark. She is survived by her brother, Steve, and children, Jason, Brittany, and Chad, and her grandchildren, Layla and Layci.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephany Moser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News