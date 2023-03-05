Our beloved brother, Stephen Craig Fox, passed away in Billings on November 16, 2022 at the age of 72. All of us who loved him miss his witty and warm presence.

Steve attended Billings public schools, graduating from Billings West High in 1969. At Billings West, he was on the varsity basketball and wrestling teams – a rare achievement. Steve also ran cross country for the Golden Bears. He played for both the Billings and Honolulu, Hawaii American Legion Baseball teams, helping Honolulu go to the state championship in 1970. Steve also attended Rocky Mountain College (focusing on aviation) and was a medic in the U.S. Army.

He was employed by Continental Airlines and by several truck companies as a long-haul truck driver. Steve was a rabid Yankees and Celtics fan and enjoyed flying, rock music and studying the Bible.

Steve is predeceased in death by his parents, Richard and Ellen Fox, and is survived by 4 siblings: brother Richard Fox of Billings; sister Judy (Ron) Lopez of Mesa, Arizona; brother Gary (Nancy) of Billings; and Larry (Debbie) of Tempe, Arizona. Other survivors - Aunt Evelyn Hensrud of Grand Forks, ND; Aunt Eloise Thorwaldsen of Billings; lifelong friend Steve Howe and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Steve's family will celebrate his life in Billings in the summer of 2023.