Stephen Paul Torna, DDS, was born to Pasqual and Julia (Frattari) Torna in Philadelphia on November 6, 1961, and passed away in Billings, MT, on November 6. Steve grew up surrounded by sisters Patricia (Ron DiSimone) Torna, Julia (Jim) Zaccaria, and Annie Torna, and brother Paul (Jamie) Torna. He attended St. Joseph's University after which he received his DDS from Temple University School of Dentistry.

Steve was deeply compassionate. In both his personal and professional lives, he lived out his belief that life was all about loving our neighbors. He had a heart for the Native American population and served on the Crow and Blackfoot Reservations for 30 years.

He had a lifelong passion for the beauty and wonder of nature, enjoying backpacking, fishing, writing, and photography. More than anything, Steve loved supporting and spending time with his family. He had an unwavering curiosity that fueled his lifelong pursuit of exploration and knowledge, and was always an inspiration to others.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, his sister Julia, and daughter Emily. He leaves behind a loving family: Jerra, his wife, sons Cody (Jenna) and Stephen, daughter Julia, and grandsons Wyatt and Parker. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 16 at 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Community Church in Billings.