Stephen Teza, 63, of Ballantine, passed away at home on Nov. 30, 2019. Stephen was a proud Coast Guard veteran; husband to Tammy; and loving father to Christopher, Elisha, Shawn, Taylor, Alexander, Diana, Johnathon, and Sarah.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.