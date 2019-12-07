{{featured_button_text}}

Stephen Teza, 63, of Ballantine, passed away at home on Nov. 30, 2019. Stephen was a proud Coast Guard veteran; husband to Tammy; and loving father to Christopher, Elisha, Shawn, Taylor, Alexander, Diana, Johnathon, and Sarah.  

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com

