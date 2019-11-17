COLORADO — Stephen V. Conrad, 73, of Littleton, Colorado, passed away on November 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Steve was born on June 15, 1946 in Billings to Vincent Conrad and Jackie (Malone) Conrad. He is survived by his wife Ann E. Conrad; his daughters Stacie J. Conrad Perez and Ashley A. K. Conrad Wolf; his sons Brandon S. Conrad and G. Zachariah Piper; his sister Carol Conrad; his father Vincent Conrad; and his beloved cat Fritz Conrad.
Steve served as Midshipman in the U.S. Navy and received an NROTC scholarship to the University of Washington. He graduated from Montana State University with a B.S. in accounting. Steve spent his career providing tax services to numerous public and privately-held companies. He began his career with Deloitte & Touche (formerly Haskins & Sells) in 1970 and obtained his CPA certificate later that year. From 1984-1999 he worked at Arthur Andersen, first as partner and later as Tax Partner-in-Charge of Andersen’s Denver office. Steve was an active participant in Andersen’s firm-wide tax specialty team on oil and gas taxation. He has written several articles on natural resource taxation and has been an adjunct professor at the University of Denver teaching a course on natural resource taxation. In 2000 he returned to Deloitte & Touche.
Steve was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Petroleum Accountants Society, the Denver Estate Planning Council, the Independent Petroleum Association of America, the Colorado Mining Association and the AICPA Natural Resources Tax Committee. During the remainder of his career, he served as co-General Partner for three oil and gas drilling funds and as a member of the Board of Directors for U.S. Energy Corp. He also served as director for numerous non-profit organizations.
Steve was an avid golfer and outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hiking, following sports, cracking jokes, Coors Light, barbecuing, and spending time with his family and many friends. Steve lived life to the fullest and was generous and thoughtful to everyone. He was an industrious, selfless, trusted professional, an adored husband, father, brother, son and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of a service and per Steve’s final wishes, donations may be sent to the Brent Eley Foundation (a.k.a Brent’s Place) in Steve’s honor. https://www.brentsplace.org
