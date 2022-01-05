Stetson Shepard, March 4, 1991, passed away Dec. 25, 2021 in Park City, MT. We are deeply saddened to announce this wonderful man's untimely passing. We would like to extend an invitation to all who knew and loved Stetson.

Funeral will be held 3 p.m this Friday at Smith's West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St. W, Billings MT 59102 at 3 p.m. If you would like to send flowers to the family please send to the funeral chapel. To read full Obituary please go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com