Steven Brian Bolender

His family remembers him as a willing teacher, pillar of support, master of inappropriate jokes, and true example of what it means to be a father, husband, and grandfather. He was always willing to drop everything to help a friend or support a cause. He was known for chasing his grandchildren around on hands and knees, pretending to be a bear that would capture and wuzzle them into fits of laughter. Depending on the time of year, Steve could be found landing brown trout on the Big Horn River with his sons and daughters or chasing down bugling elk in the Missouri River Breaks with his brothers and close friends.