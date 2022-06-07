 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLBERT, WA - F. Steven Culbertson passed away peacefully at home in Colbert, WA on May 31, 2022. A memorial Service for Steve will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Northview Bible Church (13521 N. Mill Rd., Spokane, WA 99208).

To view Steve's full obituary please visit www.lauerfuneral.com

