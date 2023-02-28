Steven D. Redekopp, 80, of Wolf Point, passed away on February 11 at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, MT.

Steve was born in Wolf Point, MT on March 31, 1942 to Abraham K. and Susie J. Redekopp. Steve spent his early years in Lustre, and in 1945 moved with his parents and two sisters to the property they purchased 6 miles north of Oswego, MT. He played basketball and baseball throughout his school years, graduating from Wolf Point High School in 1960. He attended college briefly at Northern Montana College in Havre before enlisting in the US Army from May 4, 1962 to August 3, 1964. After finishing his time in the Army, he attended Montana State University in Bozeman, and returned to work on the family farm with his father Abe. He then spent a year in Seattle working at Lockheed shipyards and married Kathy J. Hicks at the First Lutheran Church in Edmonds, Washington on April 29, 1966. Steve had met Kathy during his Army stationing at Fort Lewis.

Steve played intramural basketball while in the Army, and city league briefly, until after his son Jeff was born. He loved being involved with his family's activities, and especially enjoyed attending his son Jeff and daughter Christy's sports and 4H/rodeo events, as well as their music concerts. He loved playing cards - whist and poker, and never turned down a good game of pinochle with the family. He served on the REA Cooperative Board of Directors for 25 years, and was also an active member of the Wolf Point Elks Lodge until the time of his death.

Steve had a passion for all things farming, and never wanted to do, or live anywhere else. He shared his love of farming by being a welcoming host to extended family members who visited the farm. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and their two children, Jeff (Jill) of Minot, ND; and Christy (Kevin) of Hill City, SD; sister Dorothy Randall of Billings, MT; brother Rich (Arliss) of Richland, WA; and brother Dallas (Karen) of Lolo, MT. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Darlene.

At his request, cremation has taken place, and a private family-only memorial service will be held later this spring/summer at the family farm, on date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Lutheran Church of Wolf Point MT, or a charity of your choice.