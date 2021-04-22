Steven Dale Lundin
Steven Dale Lundin, 75, A long time resident of Montana, passed away April 17, 2021 at his home in Yuma, AZ.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lundin of Yuma AZ.; Brother Bruce Lundin of Billings MT; Brother Scott Lundin of Billings MT; Brother Mark Lundin of Columbus MT; Son, Matt Lundin, of Beaver Dam WI; Son Wade Lundin of Shepherd MT. and five Grandchildren; Keani, Emmy, Gabe, Nora Ann, Lucas. Private services will be held at a future time.
