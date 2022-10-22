Steven Gerald Phillips was born in Denver, CO on March 28, 1947, and was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 14, after a more than courageous battle with cancer.

His family moved to Casper, WY when Steve was 3 years old and in 1952 moved to Williston, ND as his dad, Frank Phillips, followed what was called the "Oil Patch". Steve graduated from Williston High School in 1965.

He enlisted in the Navy in August of 1967 and served 4 years active duty and 2 years in the Reserves. He married while in the Navy in 1968 and had 4 children. After the Navy he settled in Billings, MT where his careers involved insurance sales, cross-country trucking, and construction.

In the Spring of 1989, he met and married the love of his life, Mary. They have shared 33 years of marriage. He enjoyed life and laughter, and his favorite passion was hunting. For many, many years he loved serving others anytime, anywhere, and unconditionally always sharing the great sense of humor he possessed. Those who knew Steve knew his love of God, Country, Family and Friends!

He is survived by his wife Mary Phillips and their family members Jami (Russ) Holton; grandchildren: Aliyah, Avery and Addy, Clay (Julie) Jensen; grandchildren: Haylee and Colsyn; sister: FrankieLou (Dale) Hansen. He also leaves Kristine (John) Corcoran, Shannon (Curtis) Sayer, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Matthew Phillips, his daughter Monica Del Priore, and his parents Frank and Lucille Phillips.

There will be a service at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 27 at 12 p.m. followed by burial at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. Viewing will be at Dahl's on Wednesday, October 26 from 4-8 p.m. If you wish to share memorials, please send to Shriners Children's Hospital or Wounded Warriors.