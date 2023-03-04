On Friday, Feb. 24, Steven "Hoppy" Proctor Hopkins, our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, passed away after an incredibly brave battle with cancer, six days after his 72nd birthday. Steven was a true sportsman who embraced the outdoor life and lived by a code of respect, honor and selfless giving to his family and friends.

Steven was born on Feb. 18, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Jacqueline "Joy" Kennedy and Charles "Chill" Hopkins. He has one younger sister, Judith "Jude," whom he adored and teased endlessly. He grew up in the fields of Iowa, swamps of Florida and the snow of Minnesota. During his younger years, Steven learned many survival skills as a Cub Scout and was always bringing home snakes and other creepy crawlies to live in the bathtub. He was an excellent competitive swimmer and track star, starring on the Edina High School Track Team, where he still has school records.

Steven earned a track scholarship to the University of Montana, which was the birth of him becoming a true Montana Man and Griz for life. During his track adventures at UM, Steve helped lead the team to the Big Sky Conference Title in 1972 and was eventually inducted into the Grizzly Athletic Hall of Fame.

College was not all about track for Steven and he truly earned his moniker as "Old Sportsman" on his many weekend adventures spent exploring the backroads of Montana while hiking, hunting and fishing in the mountains and rivers. He was also a member of SAE fraternity, where he was known to sleep in a closet with one of his many beloved black labs. At one of the many fraternity parties is where he took his future wife, Barbara Hopkins (Griz cheerleader and runner up homecoming queen), on their first date - of course a pajama party! Barbara introduced him to the eastern Montana cowboy lifestyle, where on weekends it was common to find them back in Billings, breaking horses, branding and spending time at many different ranches. Despite his long hair, '70s mustache and "love" beads, Barbara and Steven fell in love and would live an amazing life together for the next 50-plus years.

Steven was always on the go and spent every spare minute outdoors - as a talented hunter of big game and waterfowl, "man camp" on the Big Horn river, family trips to the many mountain ranges of Montana, ranching the family spread out of Big Timber, skiing the slopes, horseback riding across the hills, backpacking the Beartooth Mountains, exploring the world in Namibia and Canada, training his black labs and telling stories into the late hours of the night around the campfire "cowboy television" with his family and friends.

He was a man who embraced the life he lived and instilled his love for nature with his daughter Meghan, son Parker, son-in-law Phillip and his grandsons Jace and Jax. Amazing memories were made during pack trips along Meatrack Creek and hunting along the Big Horn River. Steven will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we are deeply saddened by this life's turn of events.

Steven is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter Meghan, son-in-law Phillip Pimley, grandsons Jace and Jax; sister Jude (Scott) Huebsch; and a small number of other beloved family members. He has gone on to join his favorite hunting partner, son Parker, and his loving parents, Joy and Chill.

Rest Easy, Old Sportsman.

There is no formal service planned but the family will host a small private celebration of life at his absolute favorite hunting camp in the world when the Montana springtime comes to life.

