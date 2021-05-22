Steven J. Sorenson

Steve Sorenson passed away in Great Falls, MT on April 3, 2021. He was born to Roger and Marlene (Miller) Sorenson on Oct. 30, 1962. After living briefly in Great Falls & Rochester, MN, he grew up mostly in Billings, MT, and graduated from Billings West High School. He was involved with Little League baseball, Navy Junior ROTC, and enjoyed being the manager for the boys' basketball team. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps after high school, and then transferred into the US Army Reserve, while also attending Eastern Montana College. He worked multiple jobs in Billings for a time, and his son Andy was born. He worked for a number of years in Alaska on a variety of fish processing vessels. He then moved to Lawton, OK, where he worked for Walmart, and also in Great Falls, where he moved back to recently.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grand-parents, his Aunt Gloria Miller, and sister-in-law Dena Sorenson. He is survived by his son, Andy (JenI) Hunter, brothers Michael (Diane) Sorenson, Dean Sorenson, sister Kathy (Michael) Bonifay, one grandson, and two nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, 2 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT 59102. Remembrances can be made at the charity of your choice.
