Steven J. Sorenson

Steve Sorenson passed away in Great Falls, MT on April 3, 2021. He was born to Roger and Marlene (Miller) Sorenson on Oct. 30, 1962. After living briefly in Great Falls & Rochester, MN, he grew up mostly in Billings, MT, and graduated from Billings West High School. He was involved with Little League baseball, Navy Junior ROTC, and enjoyed being the manager for the boys' basketball team. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps after high school, and then transferred into the US Army Reserve, while also attending Eastern Montana College. He worked multiple jobs in Billings for a time, and his son Andy was born. He worked for a number of years in Alaska on a variety of fish processing vessels. He then moved to Lawton, OK, where he worked for Walmart, and also in Great Falls, where he moved back to recently.