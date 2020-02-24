Steven John Wallery and Aubree Elizabeth Nielson Wallery

STEVEN JOHN WALLERY
Born to Augie & Betty Wallery of Billings on Feb. 16, 1960.
Steve passed on early morning of Jan. 30, 2020 in a car accident outside of Lame Deer, Montana.
He was born in Billings and lived there most of his life. He loved his family and hunting and fishing. He loved Montana and called it God's country. He is loved and remembered by his family and friends.
Life Celebration was held Saturday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m. at Hope Center, 425 S. Broadway, Billings.
AUBREE ELIZABETH NIELSON WALLERY
On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Aubree Elizabeth Nielsen Wallery, loving daughter, sister, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 28. Aubree was born on March 15, 1991 in Auburn, Washington, to Steven Wallery and Nalei Nielsen.
Aubree has three older brothers, Steven Wallery (Billings), Brandon Wallery (Florida), and Dustin Kurz (Helena).
Aubree had a passion for music and it was a part of herself she enjoyed sharing with others. Music was a meaningful way that Aubree was able to form...so many connections...with so many people.
Many of her friends have a special memory of Aubree which involved a specific song, a custom CD that Aubs made for them or a road trip taken where Aubree was the D.J. and the music was flowing...no words were to be spoken. Aubree was organized, dependable and many people knew that they could count on her to ‘get things done.’ Her close friends knew that Aubree was outgoing and fun, but also moody and introspective. She was authentic, overwhelmingly compassionate and very much connected with her family, friends and loved ones. She was a true Pisces, which is the 12th sign of the zodiac...she was very immersed in numerology, astrology and the spiritual world. She touched each and everyone she met in her own special way and she will always be remembered whether it was for the spark of joy she brought to a room, her distinct laugh... that made you laugh or the squint in her eyes that was evident when she smiled (and let you know she was a Wallery). A soulmate is someone who enriches your spirit. In thinking of her, we recognize that we’ll always remember her gift to us all. She enriched our spirit and in that sense, Aubree will always be here, maybe that is the meaning of that cliché ‘I’ll be there in spirit.’ It was a blessing to know such a unique soul and be a part of her journey. There is some comfort knowing she continues to be surrounded by love in the next life (Her father Steven, best friend Kassie, her wonderful friend Jake Hirschi, Heide’s Uncle Don, and many other friends and loved ones with her on the other side) My dear Aubree, we will meet again, joyfully....on the other side.
‘Promise, when you go you’ll sleep with the stars... remember when the lights dim down, it’s only the dark... the end is just the start...’ - Kay Flay
