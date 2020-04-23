× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steven M. Limpp

How do you sum up a great and complicated man in a few paragraphs? You don't. Here are the highlights!

Steven M. Limpp (Steve) arrived to this Earth on March 20th, 1959, raised hell his entire 61 years, and was proud of it! His mother, Deanna, loved to tell the story of how as a toddler, he would refuse to sleep so she would put him in the closet with some toys, so that he would stay occupied, while the rest of the family got some rest. He continued his love of burning the midnight oil throughout his life and lived each moment on his own terms. He had a smile that lit up the room and a personality that could both warm your soul while simultaneously infuriating it. He was funny, instigating, feisty, passionate, loving, generous, kind, uninhibited, hard working, a great cook, a lover of Jesus, The USA and steak, and a hater of ranch dressing!

Steve took care of the people he loved without asking for anything in return. He had a great big heart, an opinion about everything and wasn't afraid to show emotion...whether it was anger, sadness, love or joy, he made it known what he was feeling! He had a great love for women, yet not one could tame him, although he remained close with his former wife Kelli (the mother of his daughter), Kelli's mother, Terri, as well as Kelli's husband, Cliff.