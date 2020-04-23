Steven M. Limpp
How do you sum up a great and complicated man in a few paragraphs? You don't. Here are the highlights!
Steven M. Limpp (Steve) arrived to this Earth on March 20th, 1959, raised hell his entire 61 years, and was proud of it! His mother, Deanna, loved to tell the story of how as a toddler, he would refuse to sleep so she would put him in the closet with some toys, so that he would stay occupied, while the rest of the family got some rest. He continued his love of burning the midnight oil throughout his life and lived each moment on his own terms. He had a smile that lit up the room and a personality that could both warm your soul while simultaneously infuriating it. He was funny, instigating, feisty, passionate, loving, generous, kind, uninhibited, hard working, a great cook, a lover of Jesus, The USA and steak, and a hater of ranch dressing!
Steve took care of the people he loved without asking for anything in return. He had a great big heart, an opinion about everything and wasn't afraid to show emotion...whether it was anger, sadness, love or joy, he made it known what he was feeling! He had a great love for women, yet not one could tame him, although he remained close with his former wife Kelli (the mother of his daughter), Kelli's mother, Terri, as well as Kelli's husband, Cliff.
Steve had a passionate soul and was not afraid to rock the boat. One of his greatest passions was his work, driving the open road in an 18- wheeler, followed second by driving his pickup, a Chevy to be sure!
He lived for a good time, good whiskey and listening to good music, especially in the company of his friends and family. His greatest love was his daughter, Ashley, followed by his granddaughters, who were the light of his life. Steve left this world on April 13, 2020 where he was greeted in Heaven by his Savior, his parents, Bill and Deanna, along with his sister Janine. He leaves behind his daughter Ashley (Colby), beloved step-son Logan, granddaughter's Jada, Zaiya and Lilly, grandson Coltin, his cherished sister Michele (Mike), his first friend and uncle Michael, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Rest easy, you old pistol...until we meet again. You are so loved!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.