Steven Raymond Studer was born October 16, 1962 in Casper Wyoming to Mary Phyl Bever Studer and Robert Studer. He grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings Central in 1981. He graduated from University of Portland in 1985. He started a long career in the IT industry, employed at Zia Consulting at the time of his death. Steve loved adventure. He traveled the world. He was a great gardener, a decent golfer, and loved good art. He was a member of the West Linn Lions Club.
Steve died on June 19, 2022, shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his son Parker Studer, mother Mary Phyl Bever, siblings Renee Studer Boyer, Kurt Studer, Matt Studer, Niki Studer Naughton, Luke Studer, their families, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Colette Studer and his father Robert Studer.
A private family memorial will be held August 1st at the family cabin on Beartooth Creek which was his favorite place.
