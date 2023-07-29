Steven Raymond Studer was born October 16, 1962 in Casper Wyoming to Mary Phyl Bever Studer and Robert Studer. He grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings Central in 1981. He graduated from University of Portland in 1985. He started a long career in the IT industry, employed at Zia Consulting at the time of his death. Steve loved adventure. He traveled the world. He was a great gardener, a decent golfer, and loved good art. He was a member of the West Linn Lions Club.