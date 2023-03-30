Steven Richard Christie, Sr. "Fish"
ALBANY - Steven Richard Christie, Sr. "Fish", died March 1, 2023.
Steven was born on October 13, 1946, in Santa Monica, California where he fell in love with fishing at an early age. He started fishing off the Santa Monica Pier with his father and siblings and later graduated to deep sea fishing out of Cabo San Lucas, Ventura and Hawaii. Steven later moved to Oregon to be with his two children and enjoyed fresh water fishing and rock hounding. Steven is preceded in death by his son, Steven Christie Jr. "Skip" of Albany, Oregon in 2019 and his mother Diana Christie of Santa Monica, California in 2013.
Steven is survived by his daughter, Michele Christie-Kuessel (Scott Kuessel) of Albany and his grandchildren; Jesse Frolander, Brooklyn Kuessel and Savannah Moon-Christie. Sister Diane Breese (Brian Breese), of Farmington, Utah, and brother Michael Christie (Carol Christie) of Ko Olina, Hawaii along with several nieces and nephews.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.