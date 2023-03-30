Steven was born on October 13, 1946, in Santa Monica, California where he fell in love with fishing at an early age. He started fishing off the Santa Monica Pier with his father and siblings and later graduated to deep sea fishing out of Cabo San Lucas, Ventura and Hawaii. Steven later moved to Oregon to be with his two children and enjoyed fresh water fishing and rock hounding. Steven is preceded in death by his son, Steven Christie Jr. "Skip" of Albany, Oregon in 2019 and his mother Diana Christie of Santa Monica, California in 2013.