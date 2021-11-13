 Skip to main content
Steven Robert Duncan
Steven Robert Duncan passed away on Nov. 3, 2021. Stevie, Dynamite Duncan, Stevareno and Smiley where just a few nick names that Steve carried. He had such a gift of making friends wherever he went, he had such a positive and genuine excitement about life and it carried over into his relationships with family and friends. Spending time with him you couldn't get away from his enjoyment of life in the moment.

He has left behind his loving sweet wife Joanne, his daughter Lia, his father Bob, his sister Anne and brother Rob. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. We love you Stevie.

