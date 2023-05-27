Steven Scott Giest was born on May 15, 1954, in Billings. He passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, at his home, where he was born. Please join all of Steve's family and friends for a celebration of life on June 3, 2023, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Squire Lounge, 1545 Broadwater. There will be free food and keg beer. If you have a motorcycle and want to ride it in Steve's honor, please do so.
