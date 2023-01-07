Steven Scott Giest was born on May 15, 1954, in Billings. He passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, at his home, the same home he was born in. He was the second born of four boys to Leon and Betty Giest. Steve's lifetime was full of antics and adventures with his three brothers.

So many classic and treasured stories were formulated about Stevie Boy and the situations he found himself in throughout his lifetime. "You Knuckle Head - What could ya been thinking."

In Steve's younger years, he was passionate about hunting with his brother and friends. His favorite place to be was his grandparents' homestead farm in Huntley, where he spent a lot of his time. He attended Rose Park Elementary, Lewis and Clark Junior High, and graduated from West High School in 1973. Steve worked at numerous places after high school, mostly in the construction business, including Schaff Concrete and Billings Brick. Steve met Rachel Meide Anderson in 2000 and they were married Oct. 10, 2010, spending over 22 years together riding his Harley Davidson and boating at Bighorn Canyon. Those were the times he loved the most. He loved her children, Danielle Anderson Reichenberg and Kyle Anderson, and adored his grandchildren Bridger and Beckett Reichenberg. Steven was a passionate enthusiast of all things mechanical, especially his 1959 Ford Panel truck. Steven will be greatly missed by his family and friends, who will always remember his kind heart and his love for life. Steve was looking forward to his 50th class reunion in September. He will be so sorry he missed it.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Betty Giest; grandparents John and Marie Batt; and his dearest and best friend Mike Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Anderson Giest of Billings; children Danielle (Casey) Reichenberg of Camas, Washington, and Kyle Anderson of Billings; his grandchildren, Bridger and Beckett Reichenberg of Camas; his brother, Tim (Julie) Giest and nephews Derek Giest (Shelly), Brian "Fast Eddie" (Debi) Eliasson of Arizona; brother Keith Giest and nephew Kyle (Cynthia) Giest and little niece Ava, of Arizona; brother Kenny (Debbie) Giest of Billings; and multiple cousins and their families.

Michelotti-Sawyers is in charge of arrangements. He will be laid to rest at Pleasantview Cemetery next to his grandparents. There will be a public memorial in the late spring.

Beloved Steve - "Spread your wings and God Bless."