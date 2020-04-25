Steven "Steve" Paul Brill

Stephen “Steve” Paul Brill, 66, of Billings, a local legend, peacefully passed away on the evening of Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a brave and difficult journey with prostate cancer. His three daughters gathered by his side to cradle him in love as he took his last breath. Steve worked in sales and communications throughout his life and was a proud father and grandfather.
Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read his full obituary. A Celebration of Life and Internment Ceremony will be held this summer in Billings at St Pius X Church.
Donations are greatly appreciated to help with end-of-life and memorial expenses. Checks can be mailed to Steve's daughter, McKenzie Brill, 619 Avenue F Billings, MT 59102. Online donations can go to Venmo@mckenziebrill or PayPal macbrill88@gmail.com. Please note “for Memorial Fund.”
