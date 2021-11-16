It is with many cherished memories that we say goodbye to our beloved son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend Steven (“Steve”) Waldo Morstad of Plentywood, Montana. Steve went home to the Lord on Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 72 years. Steve was born in Plentywood on Feb. 17, 1949 to his parents Freda (Johnson) and Waldo Morstad and grew up on the Morstad family farm northeast of Raymond, Montana with his younger sisters, Valerie, Holly and Nancy.

He is survived by his mother Freda, wife Patsy, daughters Rachel (Joe) and Erin (Steph) and grandchildren Ben, Chris, Jack, Blake, Vesper and Windsor. He is also survived by Patsy's children Jill (Scott), Kori (Chris) and Kai (Jasmine) and grandchildren Paige, McKenna, Kaylee, Kate, Sara, Beau and Jade. Steve is predeceased by his father Waldo, his sister Valerie and his son Blake (Adele).

His childhood was filled with farm chores, 4-H, playing football and basketball and spending time with his large extended family of many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He graduated from Plentywood High School and earned a Master of Architecture degree from Montana State University in Bozeman.