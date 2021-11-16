It is with many cherished memories that we say goodbye to our beloved son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend Steven (“Steve”) Waldo Morstad of Plentywood, Montana. Steve went home to the Lord on Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 72 years. Steve was born in Plentywood on Feb. 17, 1949 to his parents Freda (Johnson) and Waldo Morstad and grew up on the Morstad family farm northeast of Raymond, Montana with his younger sisters, Valerie, Holly and Nancy.
He is survived by his mother Freda, wife Patsy, daughters Rachel (Joe) and Erin (Steph) and grandchildren Ben, Chris, Jack, Blake, Vesper and Windsor. He is also survived by Patsy's children Jill (Scott), Kori (Chris) and Kai (Jasmine) and grandchildren Paige, McKenna, Kaylee, Kate, Sara, Beau and Jade. Steve is predeceased by his father Waldo, his sister Valerie and his son Blake (Adele).
His childhood was filled with farm chores, 4-H, playing football and basketball and spending time with his large extended family of many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He graduated from Plentywood High School and earned a Master of Architecture degree from Montana State University in Bozeman.
Steve lived in Calgary, Alberta from 1976-1994. During this time he raised his three children, worked as an architect, a ski racing coach and played competitive men's slo-pitch. In 1994, Steve and his son Blake moved back to Plentywood to help farm. He grew wheat and lentils, and raised registered Hereford, Saler and Angus cattle. Steve had a remarkable memory for details and family genealogy and was proud of his Norwegian heritage. His biggest joys in life were time spent farming, tending to his cattle and his roles as son, dad, husband and grandpa.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021 at the Sheridan County Civic Center in Plentywood followed by internment at the Plentywood Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of condolences may be sent to Fulkerson Funeral Home, 114 W. 3rd Ave., Plentywood, Montana 59254.
If family and friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to the endowment established in honor of Steve's late son Blake at the Blake W. Morstad Memorial Scholarship held at the Montana State University Alumni Foundation at P.O. Box 172750, Bozeman, Montana 59717-2750 (contact Traci Weller at traci.weller@msuaf.org), or to an organization of your choice.
