Steven Wayne Mitchell, 68 passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021, at his home in Arizona surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Chester Montana, he was the son of Betty Rothweiler and Clarence Mitchell. He served as an airplane mechanic in the United States Air Force. He spent most of his life living on the road as a Truck Driver. Despite spending a lot of time on the road, he touched many peoples' lives.

He was an avid hunter/outdoorsman. He discovered the love of golf later in life and spent a lot of his retirement on any golf course he could find. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, and ability to bring laughter to every situation.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Joe) Hensley, Rhiannon (Troy) Mitchell, and Lane (Michaela) Holmberg, and five grandchildren: his siblings, Gary (Pam) Mitchell, Connie (Anne) Murray, Barb Quilling, Larry (Bonnie) Mitchell, JoLynn Haggard, Bill (Cheryl) Olson; and many nephews and nieces. Steve is preceded in by both of his parents.

At this time, there will be no services held.

To honor and remember Steve, play a round of golf or enjoy a cold beer.