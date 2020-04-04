Steven Wight

Steven was born August 2, 1997. He loved parkour, dancing, music, drawing and cheering people up! In the last three years, he said his oldest sister Jennifer was his hero, but he always was close to all his siblings and loves family! His son's birth was his new world! Growing up Steven loved God, going to church camps, hanging with his uncles Ryan and Tanner, all family being together and jumping on the trampoline with our dogs Harley and Roxi!