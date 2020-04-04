Our son, Steven Wight, 22, died March 24, 2020.
Due to the coronavirus, memorial services are postponed until further notice to family and close friends!
Steven was born August 2, 1997. He loved parkour, dancing, music, drawing and cheering people up! In the last three years, he said his oldest sister Jennifer was his hero, but he always was close to all his siblings and loves family! His son's birth was his new world! Growing up Steven loved God, going to church camps, hanging with his uncles Ryan and Tanner, all family being together and jumping on the trampoline with our dogs Harley and Roxi!
He is survived by his son, Azriel Morgan Wight; his father, Patrick Wight; his mom, Natasha Wight; his mother, Beate Motschmann; his siblings, Bradley, Jennifer, Jasmine, Jacob, Joshua and Josiah Wight and Bailey Howell; his grandparents, Orlene Wight, John and Debbie Feller, and Ingrid Motschmann; also his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews! RIP
