Stevert R. "Bud" Rist, 95 of Billings, passed away July 29. Vigil will be held Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass Monday, September 12, at 11 a.m., at Mary Queen of Peace. Luncheon to follow, burial is at the Lavina Cemetery. For full obituary please visit dahlfuneralchapel.com.