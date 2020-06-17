× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stevie Baudelio Nava

Steven Baudelio Nava (Blu), left this world on June 13, 2020. After a long battle with liver cancer. He fought hard, giving up was never an option for him.

Stevie was born August 27, 1955, in Billings to Baudelio and Margaret Nava. He will always and forever be remembered for his bomb cooking and his plants you took so much pride in! We never met someone who had a greener thumb than you. You will always be notorious for your b.s. talking, late night cruises and random late-night Walmart runs! Whatever Blu did he did it with pride and straight from his heart. His sense of humor was definitely one of a kind. He worked years on the railroad and absolutely enjoyed working at Salvation Army.

Stevie also fought through Guillain-Barre with the help of the doctors, nurses and mostly the help of Cindy Lou. With their love for each other Cindy was able to provide the tender loving care to help him overcome the battle and spend another five years with us.