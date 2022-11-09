Stuart Smishek

He was born on January 28, 1965, in Chamberlain, South Dakota to Donald and Judith Smishek. Much of his youth was spent in Billings and Red Lodge, Montana where he graduated from high school in 1983. He then went on to school in Bozeman at MSU and then transferred to the University of North Dakota for his schooling in Aviation. He became a Commercial Pilot and worked for Lynch Flying Service, Diamond B Companies and ECI during his career. Stuart had a love for flying, hunting, shooting, skiing, and riding his motorcycle.