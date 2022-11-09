Stuart Smishek, 57, of Billings, Montana, passed away at St Johns United Home Hospice Center on November 6.
He was born on January 28, 1965, in Chamberlain, South Dakota to Donald and Judith Smishek. Much of his youth was spent in Billings and Red Lodge, Montana where he graduated from high school in 1983. He then went on to school in Bozeman at MSU and then transferred to the University of North Dakota for his schooling in Aviation. He became a Commercial Pilot and worked for Lynch Flying Service, Diamond B Companies and ECI during his career. Stuart had a love for flying, hunting, shooting, skiing, and riding his motorcycle.
Stuart is survived by his mother, Judith Smishek; sister, Amy Smishek; as well as his former wife, Robyn Lamoreaux. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Smishek.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Smith Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, November 26 at Rock Creek Resort, 6380 US Highway 212, Red Lodge, Montana from 1-4 p.m. A Scholarship fund for students interested in pursuing a career in aviation is being setup in Stuart's name. Memorial contributions can be made to the Stuart Smishek Memorial Fund, c/o Padgett Business Services, 2323 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT, 59102.
