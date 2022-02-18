Subdeacon David Kechanin, 48, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. He served St. Nicholas Orthodox Church faithfully for many years. All who met David loved him. He was kind, generous and wise, and exemplified what it means to live a God-centered life.

Davis is survived by his loving wife of 17 years and his four beautiful children. He is also survived by his parents and sisters.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 401 Lewis Ave.

Full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.