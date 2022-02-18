Subdeacon David Kechanin, 48, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. He served St. Nicholas Orthodox Church faithfully for many years. All who met David loved him. He was kind, generous and wise, and exemplified what it means to live a God-centered life.
Davis is survived by his loving wife of 17 years and his four beautiful children. He is also survived by his parents and sisters.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 401 Lewis Ave.
Full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.