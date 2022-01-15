Sue Andrikopoulos, dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, returned to her Lord on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Sue died peacefully surrounded by family following a stroke. She was 90 years old.

Sue was born in Buffalo, Wyoming, on Jan. 26, 1931, to Bruce and Helen Parsons. Raised on a cattle ranch in northwest Nebraska, she developed a love of animals, a love which she passed on to her children. Sue was educated in Nebraska and Wyoming with her early years spent in a one-room school house and later at a boarding school on the campus of University of Wyoming. She graduated from Sioux County High School in Harrison, Nebraska.

Sue went on to study at the University of Wyoming where she met the love of her life, Basil Andrikopoulos. They married in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1950. After college, they lived for a short time in Colorado then moved to Montana, their lifetime home. There they raised their three children: Vicki, Diane, and George. Sue loved her family and kept them at the center of her life.