Sue Klessens, 84, of Luther, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023 at Beartooth Billings Clinic following a short illness.
A Rosary will be held on May 22 at 7 p.m. with a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 23 at 11 a.m. Both will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Red Lodge. Reception and luncheon to follow.
A full obituary is available at www.smithfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.