Sui-Ming Woo

Sui-Ming Woo

Sui-Ming Woo, age 85, passed away at Billings Clinic on March 9. She worked for many years as a librarian at Beartooth Elementary, McKinley Elementary, and Sandstone Elementary. Private family services to be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to The Vista at St. John's United. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

