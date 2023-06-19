BILLINGS - Sumiko Dinardi, age 88 of Billings, MT formerly of Miles City passed away on June 16, 2023 at her home in Billings with her family by her side.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 with the family receiving friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Interment will follow in the Eastern Montana Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.