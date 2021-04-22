Sunny Dawn (Gerhart) Park
On Dec. 1, 1971, Sunny Dawn (Gerhart) Park was born in Temple, Texas, to Mack Smoke Gerhart and Annie Jeanne Bordner. She is survived by her sweet daughters, Ashten and Berkley; her sister Sherellen and husband Jon; brother Kyle and wife Alicia; brother Shane and wife Elena; Smokey and Brenda Gerhart; Jeanne and Frank Hoffman; and a long list of extended family.
Gone too soon, Sunny Dawn Park passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The mother of Ashten and Berkley could light up any room that she walked into and strike up a conversation with anyone in it. Within 30 minutes you would know her life story and she would know yours. You would have made a lifelong friend. She was emphatic: full of love, life and energy. She always rooted for the underdog and made everyone feel at home. Status was of little importance to her, and she saw everyone as equal. She was voted ‘friendliest' in high school and carried that title until she passed.
Join us at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane, Billings, to celebrate Sunny.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
