Susan Arlene Mill was born to Bette Arlene Smith and Myron Jackson Haga on March 11, 1959 in Myrtle Point, Oregon.
She is survived by husband Ed Mill, three children, two stepchildren, several grandchildren, on great-granddaughter, two sisters and four brothers. She was preceded by her parents earlier this year.
Please come join us Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street, Billings, MT. Lunch will be catered by Tiny’s Tavern after the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Mill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
