Susan Bentz-Richards passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, in Holland, Michigan. Susan was born March 26, 1952 to Reuben and Katherine (Finley) Bentz. She married Timothy Richards on March 14, 1998.

She is survived by four step-grandchildren and five siblings, Michael (Lauretta) Bentz, Larry Bentz, Patrick (Cathy) Bentz, Robyn Schierholt and Allan Bentz.

