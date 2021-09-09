 Skip to main content
Susan Borman
Susan Borman lived an unselfish, courageous life, fought a long, valiant battle with Alzheimer's and died on Sept. 7, 2021, as always, a committed Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the very best in every category and we miss her more each day.

Cremation has taken place and Susan will be interred at West Point at a later date.

