Susan Emily Gahagan, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Susan was born on August 23, 1950, in Billings to Charles and Robbie Fritz. Susan grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings West High in 1968.

Susan met her future husband, Gary Gahagan when she went to work at Deluxe Check Printers. They were married in 1976. They moved to Federal Way, Washington, for two years before returning to Billings to have their two sons, Matthew and Brian.

In 1989 Susan and Gary started Guardian Security in Billings and owned and operated it for 28 years before retiring in 2016. Susan also worked at Montana Silversmiths and later Wells Fargo during that time before retiring in 2015.

Susan was a world traveler, a problem solver, an avid reader and loved teaching her grandsons how to cook and her nephews how to play canasta. The joy of her life was spending time with family and friends. Susan was generous, loving, and fiercely protective of her people. She was the kind of friend who always knew when to call and was always there to lend an ear or a hand. Susan loved going on adventures and spent every day of her life making sure people knew they were loved.