Susan Everson

MISSOULA - Sue Everson, 77, peacefully passed into eternal rest, with her daughters by her side on July 4, 2023 in Missoula, MT. She was born in Temple, TX on June 11, 1946, the youngest of three girls to Ben and Louise Northridge. Her dad was serving in the Army and the family was stationed at Fort Hood, TX. They soon moved to Billings where Sue spent her formative years attending Catholic schools graduating from Billings Central High in 1964. Sue enjoyed performing as a majorette and playing tennis at Pioneer Park. During this time, she made cherished friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Sue went on to attend and graduate from the University of Montana. She had fond memories of a summer college break working at Yellowstone National Park. Sue welcomed her daughters: Leigh and Kendra, with former husband Bob Everson. The girls were raised in Germany, Helena, Great Falls and Billings. While in Great Falls, Sue put her majorette skills to work leading the CMR High School Drill Team for several years. In Billings, she began working in sales as a real estate agent.

Sue moved to Spokane, WA in 1987. She had a successful and rewarding career of jewelry sales and design for over 30 years at Austin's Jewelers. Sue loved getting to know her customers and took great pride in helping them find just the perfect piece of jewelry to celebrate their special occasion. Many family members and friends have beautiful jewelry that is now also a lovely reminder of her.

Sue led a life of strong Christian faith, actively involved in bible study fellowship and church throughout her life. She made many wonderful friends along the way. Sue started each day with gratitude and positivity and was a great support to family and friends, always lifting up those around her.

Over the years, Sue had many travel adventures with friends and family throughout Europe, Hawaii, Canada and across the US. Sue loved to entertain with family, friends, and neighbors and was an accomplished gardener and cook. She enjoyed being an active member of Executive Women International. Although a Montana Grizzly girl at heart, Sue became a loyal and enthusiastic fan of Gonzaga basketball.

In 2022 Sue moved to Missoula to be closer to family. It was a joy and comfort for her to spend this past year with Kendra and her husband Brian.

Sue is survived by daughters: Leigh Blank (Logan) of Bettendorf, IA, and Kendra Turner (Brian) of Missoula; sister, Sharon Northridge of Spokane; her adored granddaughter, Deirdre Blank; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Beth Lanfear.

According to her wishes, Sue's ashes will be interred in a private service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings at the burial site of her parents, Ben and Louise Northridge.