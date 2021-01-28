Susan Foster Revell
Susan Foster Revell, 74 of Billings, Montana passed away on Jan. 18, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1946 to Jim and Sonja (Grimstead) Foster. Mom was the youngest of three siblings and the only girl. Her brothers, Walt and Jim, both tried to keep her in line but eventually gave up.
Mom graduated from Laurel High School and was a lifelong Locomotives fan. She never missed an opportunity to tease her Billings Central friends when Laurel beat them in a sporting event. Begrudgingly, she acknowledged being on the receiving end occasionally.
Mom said that she had two special men with which she was able to share her life. The first was her highschool sweetheart Jim Eastlick. They had two children during their 16 years of marriage, Jimmy and Tammy, whom they raised in Park City.
Mom said that it took many years of searching but she finally found the man that she wanted to spend the rest of her life, Billy Revell Sr. They were married in 2007 and until her final days stilled referred to Billy as the love of her life. Knowing that they are together again is a bright spot during this difficult time.
Mom enjoyed going to lunch with her friends, traveling, throwing herself a yearly surprise birthday party, spending time with her all of her friends at the Squire, and anything involving her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed and was intimately involved with the Bath Zabbia Temple No 21 Daughters of the Nile and Egyptian Dancers Unit and the Al Bedoo Oriental Band. Her heart definitely lived to support the Shriner's efforts and she loved the hat shows where she was able to model not only the hats but her trademark cane.
Mom was preceded in death by her mother Sonja (Grimstead) Foster, her father Jim Foster, her brother Walter Foster, and her husband Billy Revell Sr. She is survived by her children James (Stacie) Eastlick, Tammy Eastlick, her brother Jim (Leslie) Foster, 11 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one crazy feline named Whitey.
Mom wanted her passing to be remembered with joy and her life celebrated. She did not want her family and friends to be sad but to know that she lived her life without regret or apology. Please join us in honoring her wishes on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge, 1125 Broadwater Ave, Billings, Montana.
A special thank you to all of those who helped and were involved in a special way in our mother's life. It is a true testimony to the life she lived that there are too many to list.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Shriner's Hospital.
We love and miss you mom.
