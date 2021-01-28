Susan Foster Revell

Susan Foster Revell, 74 of Billings, Montana passed away on Jan. 18, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1946 to Jim and Sonja (Grimstead) Foster. Mom was the youngest of three siblings and the only girl. Her brothers, Walt and Jim, both tried to keep her in line but eventually gave up.

Mom graduated from Laurel High School and was a lifelong Locomotives fan. She never missed an opportunity to tease her Billings Central friends when Laurel beat them in a sporting event. Begrudgingly, she acknowledged being on the receiving end occasionally.

Mom said that she had two special men with which she was able to share her life. The first was her highschool sweetheart Jim Eastlick. They had two children during their 16 years of marriage, Jimmy and Tammy, whom they raised in Park City.

Mom said that it took many years of searching but she finally found the man that she wanted to spend the rest of her life, Billy Revell Sr. They were married in 2007 and until her final days stilled referred to Billy as the love of her life. Knowing that they are together again is a bright spot during this difficult time.