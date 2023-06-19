Susan Grass
BILLINGS - Susan (Ahrens) (Debusk) Grass, 70, of Billings passed away peacefully on June 16, 2023. Susan's family wish to express gratitude for the care given by Gallaghers assisted living and Stillwater hospice. Susan's funeral will be Wednesday June 21, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 2929 Belvedere, Billings MT at 12:30 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers family asks that donations in Susans name be made to the charity of their choice.
