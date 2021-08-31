Susan Harriett Knedler

Susan had an interesting career path. She grew up and attended school in Geraldine, Montana. After graduating from Montana State University with a political science degree, she began her career in Washington, D.C. working as an aide at Educational Television Stations. Next, she worked as a Public Television camera woman. Susan joined Commodity News Service as a Regional Sales Manager, selling news wires and constant quote computers to commodity brokers and private speculators in six midwestern states. Later she served in the customer service department acting as the liaison between customers and all company departments. From there her career path lead her into teaching Evelyn Woods Reading Dynamics where she developed her desire to help people achieve their potential. Although she was teaching speed reading, she was giving students a tool to learn how to think. As Susan became an accomplished speed reader, she was able to capitalize on her personal love of learning primarily through reading. Her pursuit of business management knowledge helped her develop her ideas. Through books she expanded her personal and business visions.

In 1981, Susan and Charlie started Hi-Heat Industries in Kansas City. After a trip back to Montana in 1989, they started dreaming about moving back to Susan's home state, Montana. Although they knew the move would be disruptive to their business, they wanted a different quality of life. They also realized they could have a more committed workforce in a community where people knew each other as well as the good work ethic that comes with rural communities. Susan mentored many employees at Hi-Heat. In other words, Susan's philosophy was to grow people. In this mission to grow people Susan looked within Hi-Heat to promote from within when possible and train the person into the position. In this she challenged everyone to reach for a higher level of potential. To facilitate employee growth and development; Susan dedicated a percentage of the Hi-Heat annual budget for training expenses. Susan also mentored people in her personal life as well; an example is Kate, her niece. Susan followed Kate's growth path her entire life right up to the end. She often talked about Kate as most people would talk about their own children. Kate was very important in Susan's life.