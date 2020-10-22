Susan J. McCoy

Sue was born in Paynesville, MN March 26, 1961, daughter of Joan and Val Riley. Sue is survived by her husband Larry McCoy; children Jamie (Jon-Paul) Van Loenhout and Riley James (Sara) McCoy; granddaughters Willah Rose and Valentina; sisters Cindy (John) Froehling, Jan (Jerry) Noll, Kim (Kevin) Gabrelcik and brother Mike (Sue) Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joan and Val Riley and parents-in-law, Rose and Mac McCoy.