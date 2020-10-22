Susan J. McCoy
Susan ‘Sue' J. McCoy, 59, of Darwin, MN, died Oct. 6, 2020 surrounded by her family at their home.
Sue was born in Paynesville, MN March 26, 1961, daughter of Joan and Val Riley. Sue is survived by her husband Larry McCoy; children Jamie (Jon-Paul) Van Loenhout and Riley James (Sara) McCoy; granddaughters Willah Rose and Valentina; sisters Cindy (John) Froehling, Jan (Jerry) Noll, Kim (Kevin) Gabrelcik and brother Mike (Sue) Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joan and Val Riley and parents-in-law, Rose and Mac McCoy.
A memorial service was held at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield, MN.
Please sign our guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.