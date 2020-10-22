 Skip to main content
Susan J. McCoy
Susan J. McCoy

Susan J. McCoy

Susan ‘Sue' J. McCoy, 59, of Darwin, MN, died Oct. 6, 2020 surrounded by her family at their home.

Sue was born in Paynesville, MN March 26, 1961, daughter of Joan and Val Riley. Sue is survived by her husband Larry McCoy; children Jamie (Jon-Paul) Van Loenhout and Riley James (Sara) McCoy; granddaughters Willah Rose and Valentina; sisters Cindy (John) Froehling, Jan (Jerry) Noll, Kim (Kevin) Gabrelcik and brother Mike (Sue) Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joan and Val Riley and parents-in-law, Rose and Mac McCoy.

A memorial service was held at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield, MN.

