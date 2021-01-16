Susan Janet Fischer, age 77, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Billings, Montana, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 as a result of her long fight with lung cancer. Born July 25, 1943 in Havre, Montana.
Susan lived an adventurous life. When she was only 18 she decided she wanted to see the world. She moved to New York City. From that point on, starting her new career in Pan Am Air, she was destined to travel the world. Susan and her father took advantage and traveled Europe together. Soon after she married her husband of 20 years and had four beautiful children, whom she loved and cherished all of her life. She was also your neighborhood Avon lady for several years and people loved her. Her favorite color was definitely red. Living a meek and independent life Susan worked at Walmart for almost two decades which provided her with new friends and relationships that lasted throughout. After retirement her plans once again came to fruition and she began to travel the world again. She went back to Europe to visit the same places her and her father did 50 years later. And off she went to so many other countries and regions. Only one year ago she walked the steps of Machu Picchu in Peru!
We love you always mom! We will never forget you.
She is survived by her children Michelle (Doug) Havener, Natalie (Keith) Celusak, Holly Feeney and Thomas (Liz) Fischer Jr and by her grandchildren DJ Havener, Tyler (Katelynn) Havener, Bradley Celusak, Justin Celusak, Brandon (Kassandra) Buckner, and Aaron Feeney, Rensey (Jordon) Webb, Emma Fischer and many great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Sandra (Jim) Seppala and nephews Scott (Lynn) Seppala and Paul (Ruth) Seppala.
Private services will be held in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 with a final memorial service in Havre, Montana, in the Spring of 2021, where she will be laid to rest along-side her parents, Raymond 'Mike' Mickelson and Virgina Mickelson.
