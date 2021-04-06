Susan Jean (Brown) Dahlman
Susan Jean (Brown) Dahlman, 76, passed away the evening of April 4, 2021 in her home in Lincoln. Susan was born on Sept. 5, 1944 in Billings, Montana to Gilbert and Esther (Reichel) Brown. Susan was the oldest of seven children and grew up on a farm in Bridger Montana.
Susan attended Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman, Montana from 1959-1962. She moved to Lincoln in 1962 to attend Union College where she graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She enjoyed playing the Baritone in the college band and traveling with the band to perform concerts in various parts of the Midwest.
On June 5, 1967 Susan married Victor Dahlman from Colorado but who is also a Union College Alum. They were married at a small country church in Susan's home town of Bridger, Montana. Susan and Victor made their permanent home in Lincoln. Susan worked at the Lincoln Regional Center as an administrative assistant for 44 years before her retirement in 2008.
In her retirement years Susan became active in many ministries at the College View Seventh-day Adventist Church. She was known by her family and church community for her excellent cooking and baking skills, especially her famous pies. She spent days at time cooking and baking for various women's ministry events, Bible studies, funerals and special events. She was a deaconess as well as a member of ‘4 Grams- A-Sewin', a group of friends who shared a love for quilting. Among other projects this group made beautiful individualized quilts for members of the College View SDA Church congregation who have been diagnosed with cancer or other illnesses.
Susan is survived by her husband Victor; son Victor Jr. (Tami) Dahlman; grandson Alec and granddaughter Paige all of Lincoln; siblings Lois Ferguson, Becky Brown, Jim Brown, all of Montana, Gene Brown of Cleburne, TX and Leslie Brown of Walla Walla, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Elaine Adams.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Monday April 12, 2021 College View Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Ave. Pastor Michael Paradise officiating. Luncheon immediately following the service at the church.
Memorials to: Union College Student Scholarship Fund. Mail to: Union College Advancement Office 3800 S. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506-4386. Please designate Dahlman Memorial on the check's memo line.
No visitation/cremation.
‘Hugs from Home' or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
