Susan Jean (Brown) Dahlman

Susan Jean (Brown) Dahlman, 76, passed away the evening of April 4, 2021 in her home in Lincoln. Susan was born on Sept. 5, 1944 in Billings, Montana to Gilbert and Esther (Reichel) Brown. Susan was the oldest of seven children and grew up on a farm in Bridger Montana.

Susan attended Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman, Montana from 1959-1962. She moved to Lincoln in 1962 to attend Union College where she graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She enjoyed playing the Baritone in the college band and traveling with the band to perform concerts in various parts of the Midwest.

On June 5, 1967 Susan married Victor Dahlman from Colorado but who is also a Union College Alum. They were married at a small country church in Susan's home town of Bridger, Montana. Susan and Victor made their permanent home in Lincoln. Susan worked at the Lincoln Regional Center as an administrative assistant for 44 years before her retirement in 2008.